Ida Mae Kitelinger, 88, of Oil City, and formerly of Walnut Bend passed away at 10:30 A.M. Sunday Feb. 18, 2024 at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.

Born Jan. 15, 1936 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph & Gladys Young Sadler.

Ida was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married in the Heckathorn United Methodist Church to Norman E. “Bud” Kitelinger in 1957 and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2010.

Ida had worked as a secretary at United Gas Co.

She was a member of the Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

Ida enjoyed gardening, canning and working on the farm.

She also enjoyed cross-stitch, needlework and the 4-H club.

Survivors include four children: Carol Solle & her husband Carey of Franklin, Bill Kitelinger and his wife Leslie of Hampton Station, Sue Rutherford and her husband Dale of Walnut Bend, Jim Kitelinger & his wife Cindy of Walnut Bend; 7 grandchildren: Lisa Books & her husband Matthew, Jessica Stack & her husband Nathan, Michael Solle and Tanya Clark, Brenda Dunkle & her husband Dan, Jason Rutherford and his wife Ellen, Daniel Kitelinger and his wife Krishna, Melissa Kitelinger; 10 Great grandchildren: Brayden, Cole, Weston, Colton and Jaxon, Scarlett, Maeve, Teagan, Daniel Jr. and Elijah.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother Leonard Sadler

Friends will be received from 2-4p.m. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 P.M.in the funeral home with Pastor Sandra Jones, Presiding.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society or to Precious Paws.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

