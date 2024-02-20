Jay Frank Beckett, 91, of Ford City, PA, formerly of Boggsville, Slate Lick, Applewold, and Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City, PA.

He was born on April 13, 1932 in Boggsville, PA, to the late Clarence M. and Emma Estella (Steele) Beckett.

Jay worked on his dad’s farm and drove truck for Bowser’s Feed Store until he enlisted in the Navy from 1952 until 1956.

He served in the Navy as a Minesweeper in Korea and other places.

He went to work for Duco Ceramics Co. in Saxonburg in March of 1957 as an extruder operator and then as a maintenance man Class A.

Jay worked for 38 years, retiring in April of 1994.

He served as president for two terms on their union and also served on a number of committees.

Jay attended classes on union leadership at the Butler Labor Council through Penn State. He graduated at Silver Spring, MD.

He was a member of the Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church where he attended until he moved to Rimersburg.

Jay was a member of the Post 122 Kittanning, PA where he served as Chaplain of the Honor Guard for a number of years.

He was also chaplain of the Armstrong Co. American legion for many years.

Jay enjoyed hunting and going to their camp in Fisher.

He enjoyed camping with his family while taking his wife and children on vacation every summer and one summer in a camper for his truck which he built.

Jay also enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel, viewing every state from New Jersey, New York to the West, including Alaska and they also went to Germany.

Jay enjoyed going to the Rimersburg Senior Center and spending time with all of the people there.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Scott of Washington, Denise Waltman and Greg Kelly of Ford City Faith (Rick) Shaw of Applewold, Sherry (Larry) Bliss of Rimersburg; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Estella Beckett; his wife of 45 years, Clara Dee (Hirtz) Beckett, whom he married on July 26, 1966 in Winchester, VA and who passed away on June 17, 2012; daughters, Beverly Jo Rice and Mary Ann Rice; and a son-in-law, Mike Scott.

Jay is also preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd J. Beckett and infant brother, Leroy Beckett; three sisters, Mildred Elizabeth Grafton, Sara A. Grafton, and Dorothy E. Grafton; brothers-in-law, Warren “Dip”, Chalmer “Doc”, and Leroy Grafton; sister-in-law, Helen Beckett; as well his dog, Bunny.

Friends and family will be received from 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 8 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at the Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, 106 Brown Road, Freeport, PA 16229.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 at the Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church.

Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Honor Guard.

Interment will be Slate Lick Cemetery, Slate Lick, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jay’s memory to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201 since he loved dogs and cats.

Jay’s family would like to extend our appreciation and love to the staff of the Ridge at Heritage Meadows for making his last eight months of life filled with love, compassion, and great care.

Also for the compassionate care and love for the family the last few days of his life.

You are very special and we love you.

Services are entrusted to Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. where his son-in-law, Larry Bliss is a funeral director.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Jay’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

