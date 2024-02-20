 

Leeper Man Honored as PAECT Graduate Student of the Year

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – Jason M. Kosmiski, a graduate student at Penn West University, was recently named the Pennsylvania Association for Educational Communications (PAECT) Graduate Student of the Year.

Kosmiski, who is currently pursuing an M.Ed. in advanced studies in Education with a concentration in Educational Technology and Online Teaching, is also an English Language Arts (ELA) educator at Cranberry High School in Seneca, PA.

The prestigious honor, known as the Paul W. Welliver Outstanding Student Award, is given to the top graduate student in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who has demonstrated a significant impact on the field of educational technology. The recognition is named in honor of former Penn State professor and PAECT founding member, Paul W. Welliver.

Kosmiski’s recognition attests to his dedication and contribution to enhancing educational technology, a field becoming increasingly significant in today’s digital learning environment.


