M. Louise Smathers Swarm

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 @ 01:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

M. Louise Smathers Swarm, 99, of Clarion, formerly of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, February 18, 2024 with her daughter by her side.

She was born on May 10, 1924 in Limestone Township; daughter of the late Walter Wood and Ida Roseanna Eaker Smathers.

Louise was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Louise married Harry I. Swarm, who preceded her in death.

Before retirement, she worked in the traffic department at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for over 15 years.

Louise was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion where she was a former Deacon.

She was also a former member of the Red Hats and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Louise’s greatest joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and in her later years, she enjoyed playing bridge.

Louise was well known for her typing and essay writing skills.

She was awarded a scholarship from a college in Pittsburgh for her essay she had written through the American Legion in Clarion.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Dr. Christine C. Swarm of South Carolina and Lori L. Buzard and her husband, Rodney, of Frogtown; 4 grandchildren, David Rhoades and his wife, Ali, of Erie, Donny Rhoades of Brookville, Brian Buzard and his wife, Jen, of Howard, PA and Holly Lawrence and her husband, Ray, of Seneca; and 9 great grandchildren, Eli, Ben, Alya, Simon Peter, Noah, Judah, Emma, Cora Louise and Hanna.

She is also survived by her niece, Dottie Dean and 2 nephews, Ollie Smathers and Billy Smathers, all of Punxsutawney; along with many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Rhoades; a son-in-law, Donald Rhoades; her brother, William Smathers; and sister-in-law, Bertha Smathers.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


