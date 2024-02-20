Residence Destroyed, Homeowner Injured in Sigel Area Structure Fire

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire that destroyed a residence in the Sigel area on Monday morning.

According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in around 10:52 a.m. for a structure fire at a single-story residence along O’Donnel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed.

Sources say the fire, caused by a malfunctioning portable heater, was accidental in nature.

The structure has been deemed a total loss.

A car parked in the driveway was also destroyed in the blaze.

The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

“The members of Station 19 are extremely thankful for the response of mutual aid departments and members who came out and assisted us,” Sigel VFD said in a Facebook post.

According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, the following companies assisted Sigel VFD:

Pine Creek Township Fire Company;

Brookville Volunteer Fire Company;

Corsica Fire Company;

Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department;

Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company;

Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association;

West Sandy Fire Company;

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company; and

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department.

The scene was cleared around 4:00 p.m.

