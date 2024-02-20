Richard Eugene White, age 87, of Franklin, died peacefully on February 17, 2024, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.

Born in Franklin, on June 27, 1936, he was a son of the late William John White and Irma Irene Stevenson White.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Richard served in the U.S. Army for 4 years, stationed in Germany as Military Police.

Dick retired after working for 33 years at Conair as an assembler.

He enjoyed landscaping and working in his yard. He also enjoyed model trains.

He married the former Helen Marie Karns on October 10, 1959, at Heckathorn Church. She preceded him in death in October of 1999.

They shared 40 years of marriage together.

Surviving is a son, Matthew A. White, a daughter, Melissa J. White, and Melissa’s two children, Sage Richard and Gillian Helen who he adored and spent many hours playing with them outside and giving them tractor rides.

In addition to Richard’s parents, preceding him in death were his wife, Helen, and three brothers, Paul, Jim, and Donald White.

Funeral services will be private.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

