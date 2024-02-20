Sherry Lynn Mechling, 68, of Sugarcreek Rest and Rehab Center, Worthington, formerly of Parker, passed away early Saturday morning (2/17/24) following a period of declining health.

Born in Butler on April 29, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Joan Welsh Sullivan.

She was married to the late George C. Mechling, who passed away on August 18, 2017.

Surviving are three sons and wives: Adam (Marylen) Mechling of Franklin, Jeremey (Savannah) Mechling of Parker, and Nathan (Melissa) Mechling of South Bend, IN. Eight grandchildren. One sister, Laurie Sullivan.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Greenawalt.

Friends will received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker on Tuesday (2/20/24) from 6-8 pm. The funeral will follow at 8 pm.

