SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation Earns ISO Standard Compliance Certification
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – As a means for better serving its growing diversity of products and services, Brookville Equipment Corporation (BROOKVILLE) is now certified compliant with ISO 9001:2015 standards, per DEKRA, an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited certification body.
The campus-based certification covers BROOKVILLE’s facilities in Brookville, Pa., and will complement the organization’s long-standing Association of American Railroad (AAR) M-1003 Certification for its Quality Assurance Program, which has been held since 2002.
“While our quality standards have been and will continue to be world-class for our valued customers, we now have the certification to prove our commitment to quality for every market and industry we serve,” said Joel McNeil, Executive Vice President. “Given the growing demand for ISO 9001:2015 standard compliance in our core markets, in addition to our continued diversification and growth into new product and service offerings, we believe this certification will provide additional assurance and confidence in BROOKVILLE as a manufacturing partner that can add value for clients now and in the future.”
In addition to its core rail products, including locomotive, streetcar, and rail-mounted mining equipment, BROOKVILLE has expanded its scope of offerings to also include contract manufacturing services for industrial clients in new markets, including entertainment parks, specialty vehicles, electronics cabinets, and custom component fabrication.
The expansion into new markets and industries translates the many core competencies of BROOKVILLE’s vertically integrated manufacturing expertise in rail markets and applies it to new industries.
BROOKVILLE’s Special Projects and Contract Manufacturing divisions are offering fabrication, assembly, painting and finishing, and testing and validation services for new clients looking to localize or onshore activities to improve supply chain support.
Examples of BROOKVILLE’s offering include laser, plasma, and oxyfuel cutting, metal forming, fabrication and welding, mechanical and electrical assembly, painting and finishing, and testing and validation for prototype and small quantity orders.
“We offer in-house manufacturing engineering support, rigorous inspections, and really specialize in small-quantity orders,” McNeil added. “If you are looking for a focused, process-driven manufacturing partner with OEM-level standards who has supported Fortune 500 companies, we would invite you to reach out and discuss your next project.”
Visit www.brookvillecorp.com/products/additional-products/contracted-manufacturing/ for more information on BROOKVILLE’s contract manufacturing services.
Link to Certification: www.brookvillecorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Brookville-Equipment-9001-Certificate-Exp-February-04-2027-Final.pdf
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
