New Era for News: exploreClarion.com Announces User-Friendly Redesign

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — In response to our readers’ feedback, exploreClarion.com is about to get a lot better.

Since its inception as a humble blog by Jake Bauer, exploreClarion.com has evolved into the go-to digital destination for news and events in Clarion County, boasting over a million monthly views. This growth reflects the company’s commitment to keeping our friends, neighbors, and visitors of Clarion County well-informed.

exploreClarion.com is set to launch a comprehensive redesign in the first quarter of 2024, aimed at enhancing user experience and accessibility.

Born from the desire to showcase the best of Clarion County, exploreClarion.com has become much more than a blog; it’s a fully-fledged news site, serving up 20 to 50 daily articles focused on local happenings, with occasional features on statewide news. However, with its 2010 design, the site is facing challenges in meeting the modern demands of its growing audience, 80% of whom are mobile users.

The upcoming redesign addresses these challenges head-on.

Recognizing the shift in how our readers interact with online content, the new exploreClarion.com will be 100% responsive, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices. The refreshed layout will be cleaner, easier on the eyes, and will feature a simplified color scheme to enhance readability.

“One of the critical pieces of feedback from our readers has been the intrusive nature of ads in the old design,” said EYT Vice President Joanne Bauer. “While ads remain necessary to keep the site free, the new design will minimize their impact, ensuring they don’t detract from the site’s content.

“This change, coupled with faster loading times and improved navigation, is a direct response to your feedback.”

As the site transitions into this exciting new phase, further enhancements are planned to continually improve the site. This redesign marks not just an aesthetic upgrade but a recommitment to serving the Clarion County community with the news and information you value most.

exploreClarion.com‘s evolution from a small blog to the primary news source for Clarion County and surrounding areas is a testament to our dedication to quality, local journalism. With this redesign, the site is poised to continue being an indispensable part of the daily lives of our readers, now with an even better user experience.

