SPONSORED: Order Your Customized Trailers at J&J Trailer & Equipments Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – As spring approaches, the demand for trailers is on the rise at J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales!
Don’t delay—secure your order now to ensure timely delivery this upcoming season. At J&J Trailers, they offer premium brands, a diverse selection of models, and customizable specifications. Their dedicated team is committed to helping you create the trailer of your dreams.
Talk to a sales consultant at J&J to customize a trailer to fit your needs.
Carmate Trailers, available at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, specializes in crafting custom trailers tailored to your specific requirements. With an extensive selection of options spanning over 10 pages, there’s no need to look elsewhere!
Collaborate with the friendly team at J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales to design your very own custom trailer.
Here are some popular options to consider:
Prime 1 Bike Package:
Includes Pingel Wheel Chock, 4 tie downs, Rear stabilizer Jacks, 1 LED Dome Light, 2 Wall Vents, Aluminum Wheels, White Vinyl Walls, and Anti-Skid.
Extra Height:
You can order extra height in all models of Carmate Trailers. Extra height comes in increments of 6” and extra height trailers are perfect for all side-by-sides.
Contractor Package:
Includes 6” Extra Height, Reinforced Flat Roof, 2 Vents, 2 LED Dome Lights with Switch, 110V 15 AMP Inlet, 110V Duplex Wall Receptacle, Ladder on Draw board, and Aluminum Ladder Racks.
110V Light Package (30 and 50 AMP available):
Includes 6/12 Circuit Breaker Box, 3- 4’ LED Lights, 2 110V Wall Receptacles, 1 110V Wall Switch.
Color Options:
Carmate offers 11 different colors to choose from. Stand out with bright colors such as red, orange, or yellow or you can go classic with a sharp silver color.
Heating and Cooling Options:
Baseboard heaters and AC Units can be installed in your Carmate Trailer. Design your trailer for all your camping adventures!
Cabinetry Options:
Make your trailer into a workshop with endless cabinetry designs.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to what you can do with your Carmate Trailer. For personalized advice and to create the perfect trailer tailored to your needs, reach out to J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales.
They’ll guide you through the design process and help you find the ideal solution for your trailer requirements.
Check out a full line-up of inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/
Visit J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales at one of their two locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA 16254
406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258
Or, give them a call at 814-226-6066.
HOURS:
Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.