Tammy L. (Wheeler) Smith, of North Carolina, formally of Clarion County, passed away February 14, 2024, at the age of 64.

Born May 19, 1959 to Clarice (Wiles) Wheeler and Ronald Wheeler who have since preceded her in death.

Tammy graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in the year 1977.

She worked in many area Restaurants throughout the years some being, Shelly Restaurant, The Loomis, Longhorn Steak House and Deb’s Diner just to name a few.

Tammy was a talented crafter, seeing a picture of a hat she would knit it, see an animal shape she would crocket it.

Homemade crafts where always a great gift.

One of her best friends was her dog called Daisy.

Daisy was a poodle mix, with a lot of love for her Tammy.

Daisy was always on Tammy’s shoulder or lap.

Her other special thing to do was a Hot Dog Cart.

Tammy would load the cart and travel to a local mall parking lot in Hendersonville, NC and sell Hot Dogs of all kinds and toppings for the day.

She was known as The Hot Dog Lady in the neighborhood and people will return day after day to get their favorite hot dog and toppings and to see Tammy.

Tammy health starting to fail in the summer of 2023 resulting in terminal lung cancer.

She passed at a Hospice House in Carolina after a courageous battle.

Tammy has 2 daughters and 2 granddaughters. Laci L. Smith of Munhall, PA. and her daughter Tahlia Smith. Laura E. (Weidig) Young of Southern Alabama and her daughter Emma June Young of Southern Alabama.

Also in the family is Rhonda (Wheeler) to (husband Earl Berst) of North Carolina, Rodney Wheeler (wife Tonya) of Grove City and Roxanne (Wheeler) Davis (husband Rusty) of Strattanville, PA. Along with numerous nieces, great nieces and nephews and great nephews.

Tammy was a hard worker making things from nothing into something.

Tammy, know that we love you and will miss you and your place in our family will always be.

May you rest in peace.

No visitation will be held.

A family celebration at a later time will be held.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.