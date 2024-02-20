William G. “Bill” Albrecht, 68, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Sunday evening February 18, 2024 at his home of natural causes.

Born in Pittsburgh on September 28, 1955, he was the son of the late William and Honora Dixon Albrecht.

He was a 1974 graduate of Penn Hills High School and continued his education at Dean Tech for his electricians training.

On April 23, 1982 in Penn Hills he married the former Linda Murray.

In 2022 he retired after spending his working career as an electrician.

He was of the catholic faith.

His pastimes included enjoying everything outdoors that Marienville has to offer; fishing and riding ATV’s and motorcycles.

He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather (his grandchildren fondly referred to him as P-Pap).

In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by his son, Bill (Katherine) Albrecht; his granddaughters, Ava and Brynn Albrecht; his sisters, Kathy Albrecht and Paulette Hutsenpiller; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Those preceding him death in addition to his parents are his sister, Monica Schafer.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, February 22, 2024 from 2-4PM and 6-7:30PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 7:30PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Cory Pius, pastor, as celebrant.

The family will have a time of sharing memories and a meal between receiving hours at the MACA Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville, PA.from 4-6PM.

His family suggests memorial donation be made in Bill’s memory to Forest County EMS Authority.

