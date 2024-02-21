7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Sunny, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain before 3am, then a slight chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 46. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain. Low around 37. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
