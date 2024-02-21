Clarion County 4-H Teen Council Collecting Tie-Blankets for Community Service Project

CLARION, Pa. — Clarion County 4-H Teen Council is once again participating in a tie-blanket community service project.

The council is asking for other 4-H clubs and youth organizations to join them in making blankets, or to donate supplies. They are hoping to have enough ready to deliver them to local hospitals in April of 2024.

Last year, members made and collected 20 blankets and were able to donate them to the Salvation Army and HAVIN (Helping All Victims in Need). Completed blankets or blanket-making supplies can be dropped off at the Clarion County Extension office or arrangements can be made for pickup by emailing alb879@psu.edu.

The Clarion County 4-H Teen Council Club is open to teens ages 12 to 18 (as of January 1) who are interested in developing leadership, citizenship, and independence skills. Its purpose is to help teen 4-H members develop leadership skills while helping to build a strong county 4-H program that benefits all members and volunteers.

Teen Council members meet regularly to plan and implement 4-H educational programs and participate in fun activities, as well as service learning. Members help promote interest in the 4-H program and plan county-wide activities and events.

Administered through Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than six million young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills.

4-H is found in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. County 4-H educators work with volunteers to deliver non-formal education opportunities to youth ages 5 through 18.

For more information on the Clarion County 4-H program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h or contact Annah Burke, Clarion County Extension Educator, 4-H/Youth Development at 814-223-9028 or alb879@psu.edu.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.