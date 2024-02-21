Frank S. Schossler, 87, of Oil City, PA, passed away at 6:15 A.M. Tuesday at UPMC-NW where he received exceptional care both at the hospital and in transitional care.

Born August 18, 1936 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Frank M. and Josephine S. Malek Schossler

Frank attended Assumption B.V.M. grade school and was a proud graduate of Cathedral Prep in Erie, where he participated in both football and baseball.

He served in the United States Army during peacetime in Ft. Knox, KY.

Frank was honorably discharged from the U.S Army reserves after seven years with the rank of Sergeant E5.

He married the former Mary Lee Driscoll on April 20, 1963 in St. Joseph Church and she preceded him in death on June 16, 2007.

Frank played in the Hayrake Baseball League and had been a member of several teams in the Fast Pitch Industrial Softball League.

Frank was a barber for over 50 years in Oil City and had worked for J& L Steel and retired from Penelec after 21 years of service.

He was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish, a life member the Oil City Knights of Columbus, and had been a member of the K of C Golf League since its inception.

He was also a member of the Tri-City League and had belonged to the K of C Duckpin and Mixed Bowling leagues.

Frank had also been a life member at the Oil City Elks, and P.NA. and was a member of the Fryburg Sportsmans Club and benefit member of the Eagles Club and past member of the Franklin Club.

Frank enjoyed being a fan at his sons’ sporting activities and later attending his grandchildren’s games.

He relished the bi-monthly trips to Apple Valley in Ohio with Mary Lee, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and had hours of enjoyment with Ed and Holly’s dog Spencer.

Frank was fond of Marietta College, the Ohio State University, Boston College and High Point University.

He is survived by two sons: Frank Schossler & his wife Amy of Howard, OH, Edward Schossler & his wife Holly of Oil City; two grandchildren: AJ Schossler of New York City, Emma Schossler of High Point, NC; and by his brother: Joseph J. Schossler and his wife Sue of Oil City.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday in St. Joseph Church with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cathedral Preparatory School, 250 W 10th St. Erie, PA 16501 or online at cathedralprep.com/give.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

