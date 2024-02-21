Golden Eagles’ Contant Named PSAC West Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their first batch of weekly awards in baseball on Tuesday, with Clarion’s Caden Contant earning PSAC West Athlete of the Week honors for February 20.

Contant is off to a hot start with the bat for the Golden Eagle baseball team, and in particular was a force during a three-game series against Glenville State over the last weekend.

Contant went 4-of-9 at the dish with a double, two home runs and four RBIs against the Pioneers, including a two-homer game in the second half of the team’s doubleheader on Feb. 18.

Through two weeks of action, Contant is batting .286 with a 1.286 OPS, including a .500 on-base percentage bolstered by his six walks drawn.

He is also 1-for-1 on stolen base attempts.

