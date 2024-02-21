John R. Anderson, 81, of Clarion, formerly of Brookvillle, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, February 18, 2024. He was born at home in Summerville, PA on December 11, 1942.

John was the son of late Randolph “Randy” and Kathleen Gearhart Anderson.

He graduated from Brookville High School in 1960, Clarion State College in 1965 and Indiana State College in 1970.

John taught Social Studies at Baldwin-Whitehall High School and Brookville High School.

At Brookville he was the Social Studies Department Chair and was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1982/83 and 1993/94.

He retired in 1997.

John is survived by the former Carole Gazibara, whom he married on November 25, 1966.

They have 2 children, Pam (Kevin) Shayer of Philadelphia/Florida and Michael (Melissa) Anderson of Lucinda, PA.

Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, Ryan and Brendan Shayer, Corbin Ragley, and Gabriel and Bryn Anderson.

In addition, John is survived by a brother David (Crystal) Anderson, 2 nephews David and Joshua (Meghan), 3 great nephews, Krishna, Ari, and Baby Everett, and one great niece, Dorothy.

He also is survived by his special friends, Julie Aaron and members of ARCA (Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother Stephen.

John greatly enjoyed refereeing PIAA High School Football and Basketball games for 30 years.

He was very proud to have been selected to referee multiple PA State Playoff and Championship Football Games.

He was also a PIAA evaluator of football officiating crews.

In retirement John and Carole traveled extensively to many parts of the United States, Canada and over 40 countries.

They achieved their goal of visiting all of the 7 continents and the trip to Antarctica was his favorite.

He loved exploring new places and meeting interesting people along the way.

John was a devoted catch and release dry fly fisherman.

He had an opportunity to fish in Ireland where former President Carter fished, as well as in New Zealand.

The Brookville Fly Fishing Project was his favorite local spot.

He loved the outdoors and spent many beautiful days hiking along the Rails to Trails in the area.

John was also a dedicated member and strong supporter of Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts (ARCA), attending many of their events and dinners and sponsoring many visiting artists.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will take place in the Ohl Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Redbank Valley Trails Association, 419 Arch Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts (ARCA) Organ Renovation Project, P.O. Box 215, Foxburg, PA 16036.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

