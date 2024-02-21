 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Lois E. Hottel Cole

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 @ 01:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Lois E. Hottel Cole passed away peacefully February 15, 2024 in Clarion, PA.

She was born March 2, 1927 the daughter of Garrett and Laura Hottel of Warren, PA.

She married Richard C. Cole on July 27, 1946. He passed away in 2008.

She is survived by a sister Francie Anderson and four children: Cynthia Fowler (Don) of Rock Hill, SC, Daniel Cole (Faye) of Saegertown, PA, Stephen Cole (Marsha) of Jamestown, NY and Jeffery Cole (Sharon) of Howardsville, VA.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

There will not be a service per her request.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.