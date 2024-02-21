Lois E. Hottel Cole passed away peacefully February 15, 2024 in Clarion, PA.

She was born March 2, 1927 the daughter of Garrett and Laura Hottel of Warren, PA.

She married Richard C. Cole on July 27, 1946. He passed away in 2008.

She is survived by a sister Francie Anderson and four children: Cynthia Fowler (Don) of Rock Hill, SC, Daniel Cole (Faye) of Saegertown, PA, Stephen Cole (Marsha) of Jamestown, NY and Jeffery Cole (Sharon) of Howardsville, VA.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

There will not be a service per her request.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

