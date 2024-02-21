Loretta Lou (Wolfe) Zamperini

Loretta Lou Zamperini, age 91, of Seminole, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born July 8, 1932, in Tidal, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Alonza Wolfe and Edith Malinda Rush Wolfe, and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She married Elio Zamperini on September 9, 1950 and he preceded her in death on July 27, 1993.

Loretta was a homemaker and was a former member of the Distant Baptist Church.

She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her family.

Loretta is survived by three children: Susan Zamperini and Sharon Zamperini, both of Virginia, and Tim Zamperini of Seminole, and two grandchildren: Tim Zamperini of Hawthorn and Christine Zamperini-Burgher of Virginia.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home chapel, with Reverend Gary Guntrum officiating.

Internment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Loretta Lou Zamperini to the American Stroke Association by mail at PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or online at heart.org.

Online condolences may be sent to Loretta’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.