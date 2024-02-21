 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Loretta Lou (Wolfe) Zamperini

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Loretta Lou Zamperini, age 91, of Seminole, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 20, 2024, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born July 8, 1932, in Tidal, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Alonza Wolfe and Edith Malinda Rush Wolfe, and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She married Elio Zamperini on September 9, 1950 and he preceded her in death on July 27, 1993.

Loretta was a homemaker and was a former member of the Distant Baptist Church.

She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her family.

Loretta is survived by three children: Susan Zamperini and Sharon Zamperini, both of Virginia, and Tim Zamperini of Seminole, and two grandchildren: Tim Zamperini of Hawthorn and Christine Zamperini-Burgher of Virginia.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Friday, February 23, 2024 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home chapel, with Reverend Gary Guntrum officiating.

Internment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Loretta Lou Zamperini to the American Stroke Association by mail at PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or online at heart.org.

Online condolences may be sent to Loretta’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.