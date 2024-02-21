MacKinlay Named Rimersburg Lions Club’s Student of the Month

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Rimersburg Lions Club presented Union High School Senior Ashton MacKinlay with the January 2024 Rimersburg Lions Club’s Student of the Month Award for outstanding achievement in English.

(Pictured above, from left: Rimersburg Lion Dan George, Awardee Ashton MacKinlay, Awardee’s mother Cathy MacKinlay, and King Lion Terry George.)

MacKinlay is the son of Bob and Cathy MacKinlay, of Rimersburg.

She plans to pursue a major in computer science at Westminister College this fall.

The Rimersburg Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays at the Korner Restaurant for their monthly dinner meetings beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Any residents interested in joining the community service organization should contact Membership Chairman Greg Mortimer at 814-221-2602.

