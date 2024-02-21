Police: Local Man Jailed for Punching Car Window, Shattering Glass Over Child in Back Seat

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police say he punched out a car window during an argument, shattering glass over a child inside the vehicle.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jessie Allen Dotterer, of Clarion, on February 14, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 11, around 6:12 p.m., PSP Clarion Trooper Nathan Lash was dispatched to Stone House Road in Clarion Township, for a report of a verbal altercation between a known female and Jessie Dotterer.

Upon arrival at the scene, Trooper Lash spoke with the female victim, who related that she and Dotterer began arguing before she attempted to leave in her vehicle. When she got in her vehicle, Dotterer punched the third-row passenger side window, which caused it to shatter, the complaint states.

A four-year-old male was seated in the third-row passenger side and was ultimately covered in broken glass, the complaint indicates.

While on scene, Trooper Lash viewed shattered glass in the car seat where the child was seated, as well as throughout the vehicle within the proximity of the child, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, after the Clarion County Assistant District Attorney approved child endangerment charges, police also learned that Dotterer was on probation. A detainer was issued, and he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail

Dotterer was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. on February 14, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 20, at 1:45 p.m., the third-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child charge was decreased to a first-degree misdemeanor.

Also, during a bail hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter on February 20, 2024, at 3:02 p.m., his bail was changed from $5,000.00 monetary to $5,000 unsecured. The Bail Action Reason is listed as “Per DA, MDJ, and PD .”

His case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

