Nichole L. Wert, 35, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, February 19, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born on August 31, 1988, in Oil City, she was the daughter of William Henry Wert III and Penny Reedy.

Nichole was married on October 7, 2013, to Tim Schreckengost II, and he survives.

She is also survived by her Mother, Penny Reedy of New Bethlehem, four children, Liliahna Wert, Leila Wert, Ryder Wilson, and Camdyn Schreckengost, all of New Bethlehem, a brother, Michael Mercer and his wife, Zoey and their daughter, Peyton of New Bethlehem, four sisters, Brianna Blymiller and her husband, Michael and



their family, Max and Finn of Oil City, Jennifer Wert of North Carolina, Jawnie Brown and her husband, Erich of South Carolina, and Lindsey Best of Pittsburgh, and two very dear friends, Bethany Miller and Billie Jo Reed, both of Clarion.

Nichole was a very loving, kind, giving, and caring person who was always there when someone was in need.

She worked as a care giver for home health services.

She loved her children and family with all of her heart.

She enjoyed family vacations, reading, and gardening.

She also loved and rescued many animals.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Henry Wert III.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois or to the Alcorn Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

