ONE MORE RUN: Clarion’s Nine Seniors, Coach Lewis Start Sendoff Tour With Win

CLARION Pa. (EYT) — This will be the last year of high school basketball for 10 members of the Clarion boys basketball team. They have nine seniors and head coach Tom Lewis plans on retiring after the season.

So being ousted from the playoffs means plenty of careers are over. But on Wednesday night at home, the Bobcats continued their season with a 69-45 win in the quarterfinal round of the District 9 Class A playoffs over DuBois Central Catholic.

“If we lose, there’s 10 of us that are done; nine seniors and me,” Lewis said. “The team decided they wanted to keep going.”

(Pictured above, Lewis talks to his team during a timeout during Wednesday’s game.)

The game was back and forth for most of the first half, but Clarion took a 28-21 lead at the half.

“We played great tonight,” said Clarion senior Dawson Smail. “We played a lot better than we have in previous nights and it was awesome to come out here and play dominant basketball like we did earlier in the season.”

In the third quarter, Clarion dominated. The Bobcats went on a big run that was kick-started by a Devon Lauer dunk and a successful and-one from Smail. DCC used up a majority of their timeouts as they continued reeling.

Despite this, the Cardinals struggled to even get out of their end of the court as Clarion was aggressively pressing. Clarion scored 25 in the frame.

“We had some momentum going into halftime,” said Lewis. “We answered their start and built off of that. The kids came to play tonight. They played hard and did what was asked of them.”

Clarion turned their hot quarter into a 20-point lead and cruised.

“The kids fed off of each other tonight. They really did,” said Lewis. “When we do that, we’re a pretty good team. They decided they wanted to keep playing. So now we’re gonna be playing for a little bit more.”

Smail led the Bobcats with 17 points. Tanner Miller added 13, Devon Lauer 12, and Derek Smail 10 points. Andrew Green led DuBois Central Catholic with 19 points.

Third-seeded Clarion will take on No. 2 Johnsonburg at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at St. Marys High School in the semifinals. Top-seed Elk County Catholic will clash with No. 4 Cameron County in the other semifinal following the Clarion game at St. Marys.

