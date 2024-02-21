Clarion Rotary Learns About Brady’s Bend Furnace Project

CLARION, Pa. — Clarion Rotary listened to a program by Bastian Harris, administrator of the Facebook website Brady’s Bend Furnace Project.

(Pictured above: Rotarian Brian Burford, Presenter Bastion Harris, and Rotarian Matt Lerch.)

Harris provided information on the large operation of smelting pig iron, which started in 1839 and ended in 1873.

The rolling mill was integrated using the product from the furnaces. Harris also provided information on the history and settlement of the Ohio Valley and the settlement and industry along the Allegheny River.

More can be learned about the Brady’s Bend Furnace Project at https://www.facebook.com/groups/974234775992560/.

