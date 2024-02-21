 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Oil City Warehouse Mall to Hold Live Auction on February 27

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Warehouse Mall is excited to announce they are hosting their first in-person live auction on Tuesday, February 27.

Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. with the auction beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Registration and cashier will be in the white building outside the Oil City Warehouse Mall.

Coffee, drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase.

All major credit cards, cash, and personal checks with a proper ID will be accepted.

A full list of auction items is available at: www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3890534.html

The Oil City Warehouse Mall is located at 30 Pumphouse Road, Oil City, PA 16301. For more information please call 814-678-2200 or check them out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OilCityWarehouseMall/



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.