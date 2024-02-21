Oil City Warehouse Mall to Hold Live Auction on February 27
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Warehouse Mall is excited to announce they are hosting their first in-person live auction on Tuesday, February 27.
Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. with the auction beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m.
Registration and cashier will be in the white building outside the Oil City Warehouse Mall.
Coffee, drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase.
All major credit cards, cash, and personal checks with a proper ID will be accepted.
A full list of auction items is available at: www.auctionzip.com/Listings/3890534.html
The Oil City Warehouse Mall is located at 30 Pumphouse Road, Oil City, PA 16301. For more information please call 814-678-2200 or check them out on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OilCityWarehouseMall/
