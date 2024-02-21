Simply Skin Medical Spa & Laser Center Opens Second Location
Wednesday, February 21, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Simply Skin Medical Spa & Laser Center is happy to announce they are expanding and have launched a new office in Franklin.
(Pictured above: Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa & Laser Center)
The new facility located at 1263 Elk Street, Franklin, PA, is ready to welcome clients for appointments.
At the new Franklin location, they are excited to offer a range of services including:
- Facials
- Dermaplaning
- Diamond Glow
- Chemical Peels
- Botox
- Dermal Fillers
- Laser Hair Removal
- CoolSculpting
- And much more!
Don’t wait! Call today at 814-227-2362 to book your appointment at Simply Skin Franklin and take your self-care routine to the next level.
For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or find them on Facebook.
