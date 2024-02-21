State Police Corporal Accused of Driving to Barracks While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was arrested after he reportedly drove to the Marienville State Police barracks while intoxicated and then resisted arrest when his fellow troopers tried to take him into custody.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 47-year-old Eric J. Whisner, of Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, February 20:

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Whisner is a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Corporal who works out of the Marienville barracks, according to a state police representative.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Corporal Krick of PSP Clarion, Whisner was operating his 2013 Silver Toyota Tundra along State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County, and pulled into the PSP Marienville Barracks around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 18.

The document details that Whisner exited the vehicle from the driver’s side and proceeded to walk slowly into the barracks. Once inside, he took a seat in the lobby where he was approached by Corporal Owen and Trooper Tommello. Corporal Owen asked whether Whisner had driven himself to the station, to which Whisner confirmed that he had.

Corporal Owen observed several signs suggesting that Whisner, who had driven to the PSP Marienville Barracks, was under the influence. Notable indicators included bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, disheveled appearance, and a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him.

The complaint also notes that Whisner was holding his vehicle keys at this point.

According to the criminal complaint, when Corporal Owen informed Whisner of the need to conduct standard field sobriety tests, Whisner refused to participate. Subsequently, Corporal Owen then advised Whisner he was going to be placed under arrest, the complaint notes.

While being detained, Whisner reportedly resisted, failing to place his arms behind his back despite verbal commands to stop resisting. The complaint goes on to mention that it required the efforts of multiple troopers to subdue and take Whisner to the ground in order to secure the handcuffs.

Following his arrest, Whisner was taken to Clarion Hospital’s emergency room to undergo a legally mandated blood draw, as detailed in the criminal complaint. Upon Trooper Kevin Krick’s arrival in the hospital room, he immediately noted a strong alcohol odor emanating from Whisner.

As Trooper Krick proceeded to read the DL-26 form to Whisner, the latter, seemingly acknowledging the process, reached out for the pen to sign the document before Krick had finished reciting it.

After the blood draw, Whisner was escorted back to PSP Marienville. There, Trooper Krick, having administered Miranda Warnings, attempted to conduct an interview with Whisner, who opted not to provide a statement regarding the incident. Whisner also reported sustaining a minor injury to his hand during the process, the complaint notes.

Krick noted in the complaint that the blood kit will be sent to a crime lab for BAC testing and the charges would likely be amended upon receiving the results.

He faces a preliminary hearing on April 2, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

