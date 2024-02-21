 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Trent D. Sines

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 @ 01:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Trent D. Sines, 62, of Clintonville, died peacefully Monday, February 19, 2024 in his home, of natural causes.

He was born September 2, 1961 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: James M. and Sara A. McGeary Sines.

Trent was a 1979 graduate of Oil City High School; and had earned his Associate degree at the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville.

He took great pride and pleasure working as a cook for many years.

In his earlier years, Trent played bass with a number of area rock bands.

He enjoyed building and flying radio controlled airplanes, watching classic movies, singing for a number of years with the Venango Barbertones, and most especially the love that he had for cooking.

Always an animal lover, he especially enjoyed the companionship of his cats.

Trent is survived by many extended family members and friends who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in his name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of funeral arrangements.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.