Trent D. Sines, 62, of Clintonville, died peacefully Monday, February 19, 2024 in his home, of natural causes.

He was born September 2, 1961 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: James M. and Sara A. McGeary Sines.

Trent was a 1979 graduate of Oil City High School; and had earned his Associate degree at the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville.

He took great pride and pleasure working as a cook for many years.

In his earlier years, Trent played bass with a number of area rock bands.

He enjoyed building and flying radio controlled airplanes, watching classic movies, singing for a number of years with the Venango Barbertones, and most especially the love that he had for cooking.

Always an animal lover, he especially enjoyed the companionship of his cats.

Trent is survived by many extended family members and friends who loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in his name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

The Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin is in charge of funeral arrangements.

