Vicki A. DiDominic, 65, of Oil City and formerly of Franklin passed away Feb. 18, 2024 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Oil City, PA. on June 16, 1958 she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Georgia Ernst DiDominic.

Vicki was a graduate of Clarion University with a degree in Nursing and had also attended Florida Atlantic University. Her specialty was in dialysis nursing and she opened many dialysis clinics across the country.

She loved Kayaking and spending time in Eagle Rock with her best friend of 60 years, Brenda Wright.

She is survived by two sisters, Rita DiDominic of Boca Raton and her son Nico Bolling, and Margaret DiDominic Steen and her husband Scott of Lake Latonka, and their children Trevor Anson and Kylie Alise. She is also survived by supportive friends Bev, Penny, Debbie, Karen and Maria and close to her Florida family, the Forgiones.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Nicholas DiDominic who passed away in 1976.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society or to Precious Paws.

