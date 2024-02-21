Woman Pleads Guilty to Harassment After Allegedly Biting Victim in Domestic Incident

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman has pleaded guilty to harassment stemming from a late night domestic assault that reportedly included biting her victim.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Marie Lynn Book, of Clarion, was originally charged with the following offenses in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Details of the case:

According to the criminal complaint, on January 1, 2024, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Clarion Borough Police Officer Evan Maxwell was dispatched to a Main Street apartment for a domestic assault. Dispatchers advised Officer Maxwell that a male victim had been bitten and the female actor was stating that she wanted to kill herself.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and observed some swelling and a small amount of blood on his right hand where he said he was bit by his father’s girlfriend. The officers entered the apartment and observed Book in the living room, who was wearing only underwear and was visibly agitated and upset, states the complaint.

Book would not speak with Officer Maxwell and failed to obey his request that she stay in the living room. She exited the room and went into a bedroom area, slamming the door. Officer Maxwell asked Book to exit the bedroom, but she refused. She made comments about wanting to hurt herself, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell opened the door to the bedroom.. When he did, Book threw her phone at him, missing him. Officer Maxwell drew his taser and ordered book out of the room. At that point, she was on a bed with her boyfriend, according to the complaint.

The officer holstered his taser and was able to get Book to calm down with the assistance of Officer Scheckler. They asked Book why she bit the male victim. She stated that he was very disrespectful to her and made her upset. Officers instructed Book to put clothes on and placed her into custody, the complaint says.

Clarion EMS was summoned to the scene and checked both Book and her male victim. Both were cleared by EMS, notes the complaint.

Officer Scheckler then transported Book to the station, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell went back inside the apartment and asked the victim wheat occurred. He stated he was in his bedroom when Book stormed in. He stated Book was on top of him, striking him with a closed fist and kicking him. He stated that he tried to get up and away from Book, which is when she bit his hand. He stated it caused him extreme pain and discomfort, indicates the complaint.

The officer took photos of the victim’s hand before clearing the scene, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Book was arraigned at 1:00 a.m. on January 2, in front of Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Unable to post $500.00 monetary bail, Book was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

She is currently free after being released during the preliminary hearing.

