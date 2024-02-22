7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain. High near 46. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 37. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A chance of rain before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Rain. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Wednesday
Rain. High near 61. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.