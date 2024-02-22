Birthday Wishes: Bob Turns 101!

A birthday wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday, Bob Hartman!

Bob turned 101 years old on Tuesday, February 20.

Submitted by his friends at Country Springs Personal Care for Independent Seniors in Sligo, Pa.

