DonnaBelle Neal

Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

DonnaBelle Neal, 86, of Sportsburg, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born February 17, 1937 to Richard B. and Alice (Frye) Muth in Big Run.

DonnaBelle was a member of Hopewell Methodist Church in Frostburg.

She and her late husband Clifford owned and operated a local business before her retirement.

DonnaBelle loved her family and enjoyed attending fairs, horse races and auctions.

She is survived by a son Randal C. Neal and wife Suzie, Sportsburg, two grandsons, Kevin Neal and wife Taylor, New Bethlehem, Eric Neal and wife Holly, Coolspring, five great grandchildren, Maven, Ivy, Sienna, Hazel, and Hank, a sister-in-law Karen Muth, Templeton and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Clifford Neal on January 23, 2014.

Friends will be received on Friday from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Avenue, Punxsutawney, PA with Pastor Doug Henry officiating.

Interment will take place at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.

To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.


