Floyd Walter Metz, Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

He was 75.

Floyd was born in Kittanning, PA to the late Lawaive and Floyd Metz, Sr.

While living in New Bethlehem, PA, he served as a fireman, paramedic and EMT instructor.

Floyd was also a town council member.

Floyd and Cheryl moved to Dover in 1988.

Floyd worked in Dover as a superintendent at George and Lynch for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

Floyd was a man of many talents and served multiple roles in his communities.

Floyd was a member of Calvary Church in Dover, where he was an active volunteer.

He helped as a grief counselor, member of the choir, and security.

When he was not working or spending time with his family, Floyd also enjoyed deer hunting.

Floyd will be remembered for his strong work ethic and dedication to his family and community.

In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl Crawford Metz, and grandson, Cameron Buzard.

Floyd is survived by daughter, Bethany (Kenneth) Buzard of Dover; son, Gregory (Nancy) Metz of Greensburg, PA; brothers, Larry (Cathy) Metz of Butler, PA, and Terry (Lori) Metz of Lincoln, DE; and grandchildren, Cullen, Corbin, Conner Buzard, Clayton and Olivia Metz, and Carrie (Jared) Ringham of Smyrna, TN; and great grandchildren Hazel and Carter Buzard, Sadie and Madelin Ringham.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Calvary Church, 1141 E Lebanon Rd, at 11am.

A visitation will be held the night before on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E Lebanon Rd from 6-8pm.

To send letters of condolence, and sign guestbook, please visit www.torbertfuneral.com.

