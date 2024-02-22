Helen Dudzic Siefer, formerly of Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City, PA, died at her residence on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

She was born on December 22, 1930, in Oil City, daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinette Streczywilk Dudzic.

She attended Assumption of the B.V.M. School and graduated from Oil City Senior High School.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

She worked for 27 years at Glenview Apothecary and a few years at the former American Greeting Card plant in Reno, Pa.

She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Joseph Church, the Pulaski Club, and the former Prime Timers and the Golden Agers.

Spending time with her family was very important.

She enjoyed football (Notre Dame and their Marching Band and Green Bay Packers), music, dancing (especially the polka), and playing cards with her family and friends.

She was proud of her Catholic faith, Polish heritage, and being an American.

She was married to Jack A. Siefer on October 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 3, 2003.

Surviving are her two children: Msgr. Richard Siefer, DuBois, Pa., and Kathryn Siefer of Erie, PA.

She is also survived by a sister, Josephine Susie Cotterman, Oil City, and her special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Lottie Caruso, and brothers Matthew, Stanley, Max, John, Chuck, and Frank.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 26, 2024, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Reinsel Funeral Home at 116 Bissell Ave., Oil City, PA.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:10 p.m. at St. Joseph Church with her son, Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Church Development Fund, Oil City, Pa., or Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Parish, DuBois, PA.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

