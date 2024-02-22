Kinsley Ann Young died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Kinsley spent all of her 6 months, 11 days bringing joy to those around her.

Wanting to spend every second of her life on Earth with those she loved, she surprised us with an early birth.

She was born on August 7, 2023 to Kya Young and Colin Young, both of Cranberry.

Kinsley was always very curious and aware of what was going on around her.

She thought that the wider she opened her eyes, the more she could take in.

She would follow your movements and her face would light up when she saw those she loved.

She was quick to smile and was on the verge of laughing.

Kinsley was happiest when she was on the move.

She loved playing on the floor, making music with her hands and feet, and going backwards in her walker all by herself.

She just started pulling her legs in and was on the verge of crawling.

Kinsley was blessed with a big sister, Sydnee, who made sure she had everything she needed, and was ready to show her “sissy” the ropes.

Kinsley is survived by her parents, Colin and Kya, and her sister, Sydnee.

She is also survived by her Nana (Betty Bell and her significant other Bill Graham), her Gigi (Suzi Young), her Grammy (Hilda Bailey) her Auntie (Ally Young), as well as many others who loved her.

We may never know exactly why Kinsley was taken from us so early, but we are comforted by the fact that she is now with her Papa (Bill Bailey), in heaven watching over us.

A private visitation will be held for family and close friends on Friday at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday in Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

For contributions to assist Colin, Kya, and Sydnee: checks may be payable to Ally Young and mailed to 547 Mapleshade Road, Cranberry, PA 16319; or you may e-mail Ally for additional information at: allymarie6868@gmail.com

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

