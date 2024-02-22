Local Man Accused of Crashing Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol with DUI-Suspended License

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after an investigation revealed he crashed his vehicle while he was reportedly drunk—and DUI-suspended, police say.

Court records indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Anthony M. Santella, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, February 20.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Steve Ross was on normal routine patrol in the 1500 block of State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County. It was noted in the complaint that a truck passed by Trooper Ross, and upon looking in his rearview mirror, he noticed the rear passenger tail light lens was broken and emitting a white light.

According to the complaint, Trooper Ross made a U-turn and proceeded to catch up to the vehicle. As he passed the Tionesta Dam Road on Route 36, he observed that same vehicle, later identified with PA registration belonging to Anthony Santella, in the complete opposite lane. As he closed the distance to the vehicle, Trooper Ross also noticed the pickup’s tailgate was falling off with items falling out of the bed. As he continued to get closer to the vehicle, the truck pulled off to the right side of the road to a pull-off.

Trooper Ross also observed a rear driver’s side brake light lens out, the complaint indicates.

After Trooper Ross activated the emergency lights, Santella got out of his vehicle and started to walk toward Trooper Ross’ vehicle. It was noted that Santella was stumbling and had to use his vehicle to hold himself up. Santella was ordered to get back into his vehicle, the complaint notes.

Trooper Ross approached the vehicle on the driver’s side and found Santella playing loud music with the vehicle on. He knocked on the window, and as Santella looked at Trooper Ross, he noticed a small cut above Santella’s left eye with slight blood dripping down. Santella opened his door, and Trooper Ross noticed a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Trooper Ross asked about the cut and Santella stated he “caught the berm in the snow,” the complaint continues.

Santella declined EMS treatment. During the interaction, Trooper Ross noted Santella had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech, the complaint indicates.

Fresh damage was observed to the front end of the vehicle. Trooper Ross asked how much Santella had to drink tonight, and he replied, “A couple of beers,” the complaint notes.

It was then determined Santella was DUI suspended, according to the complaint.

Santella was requested to submit to standard field sobriety tests; however, he stated, “Just give me the breathalyzer, I don’t want to do all the other stuff.” He was informed that if he declined, Trooper Ross would make a decision based on the facts he knew at the time. Santella stated, “As of now I’m going to be DUI,” according to the complaint.

Trooper Ross gave Santella more opportunities to conduct standard field sobriety tests, but Santella declined to participate in any tests, the complaint continues.

Santella did, however, agree to a legal breath test, which read 0.159% BAC, according to the complaint.

A PennDOT worker reported that there was guide rail damage to a section alongside the roadway of Route 36, about 50 feet north of Tionesta Dam Road, on the northbound lane. Troopers inspected the area, which led them to believe that Santella was the cause of the damage. There were wet tire marks from the damage to the guide rail, and then into the middle of the road that led directly to Santella’s truck where Trooper Ross originally encountered him, the complaint states.

Damage from the guide rail to Santella’s truck also seemed to match. Front-end damage was observed on the truck along with the statement from Santella to Trooper Ross stating that he hit a snowbank, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Santella on February 20:

DUI/Bac .10%-.16%, Felony 3

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

BAC .02 Or Greater 2nd Offense, Misdemeanor 3

No Rear Lights, Summary

Driving W/O A License, Summary

Oper Veh W/O Req’d Financ Resp, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Accidents Involving Death Or Injury While Not Licensed, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

