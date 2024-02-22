Marcella “Sal” Anne Hoover, 84, of Franklin, passed away on February 20, 2024 in her home surrounded by her family.

Born on June 27, 1939 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Marsilio and Claribel (Black) Dalmaso.

When Sal was a teenager, she worked at the Park Pastry Shop prior to graduating Franklin Area High School in 1957.

On May 2, 1958, she married the love of her life, Robert Hoover at the Christ Episcopal Church in Oil City by Rev Dr. Thomas Small. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2001.

After raising her children to school age, Marcella returned to the work force as a teacher’s aide for Franklin Area School District at the 7th Street, Central, and Sandycreek Schools, retiring after 30 years.

Marcella was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church and enjoyed quilting, playing cards and working in her flower garden, with a special love for roses.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Kevin Robert Hoover and Laura Lehnortt of Oil City, Kit Kaylene Woods and her husband Robert of Franklin, and Donn Terry Hoover and Lisa Bellotti of Franklin; her grandchildren Andrew Thomas Hoover, Jessi Marie Woods, Rebekah Kayle Woods, Allison Dawn Roxberry and her husband, Nick, and Jennifer Ann Crofutt; her great grandchildren Cadyn Woods, Haley Bell, McKenna Clark, Robert “Woody” Hoover, Jasper Roxberry and step-great-grandsons, Zachary Taylor, Wyatt Weigel; her brother Donald Hitzeman and his wife, Claudia, of Nashua, NH and many loving nieces and nephews. She is further survived by many friends, especially those in her card club, such as Patty O’Polka (her special card lady), Judy Shiner (always and forever her wonderful friend), Kaycee Reib and Dave Betz (for Communion and Christian comfort).

In addition to her loving husband of 42 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kayle Dianna Hoover; stepfather, C. A. Hitzeman, Sr; her sisters Theresa Joanne Coolidge and Evelyn Rust (whose loving care was awesome); her stepbrothers C. A. Hitzeman, Jr., William Hitzeman, L. Gene Hitzeman; maternal grandparents James and Eva (Reynolds) Black; and her paternal grandparents Adriane and Rosa (Angeli) Dalmaso.

No public visitation will be held.

Funeral services for Sal will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11:30 am with Father Shawn Clerkin officiating.

Marcella will be laid to rest at the Franklin Cemetery next to her husband.

A special thank you goes to the AseraCare team for their wonderful care and support to Sal and her family.

The family asks that instead of providing food for them, non-perishable items or monetary donations can be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 1145 Buffalo St, Franklin, PA 16323

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Marcella’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

