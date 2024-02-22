Piney Rail Riders Seeking Grant to Purchase 24-Mile Trail in Clarion and Jefferson Counties

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Piney Rail Riders is seeking a grant to purchase a 24-mile trail in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

The Piney Rail Riders (PRR)a PA Private-Not-For Profit 501(c)(3) Corporation–has a mission to buy the 24 miles of abandoned rail corridor between the Clarion River Trestle and Brookville to open a public ATV and snowmobile trail that will also lead to economic development in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

“The PRR is now preparing a grant request for funding of the purchase by PRC,” said PRR Grant Committee Chair Brian Huwar.

“It is anticipated that approximately $1.2 million will be necessary to purchase the 24.7 mile long 600 acres of property. Included in the $1.2 million are the costs associated with land appraisal, closing costs, and legal fees.”

The PRR was awarded a $66,000.00 grant by PA DCNR in 2019 to study the feasibility of establishing the Piney Rail Corridor (PRC) as a public multi-use trail. This trail would permit the riding of ATVs, snowmobiles, and horses as well as other activities, including hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing.

The study was recently completed and approved by PA DCNR.

According to Huwar, the PRC has more than 519 family memberships that include more than 1,300 individual members. They have a yearly lease agreement that permits the use and maintenance of the trail. Membership has invested significant time and capital, keeping the rail corridor open for members and non-members alike.

Seven bridges cross the Piney Stream and are in various states of repair. Members have kept the bridges safe and functional with much volunteer time, volunteer excavation equipment, and membership money.

The Piney Trail is one of the only remaining tracts of rail bed in Clarion County that hasn’t been purchased and designated a walking/biking-only trail that excludes any motorized modes of transportation.

In addition to funding requests through grant proposals, the PRC is conducting a fund drive among members. PRC values the support of others and gladly accepts pledges and offerings.

Anyone interested in helping to bring the Rail Corridor into the public domain can send pledges, contributions, and membership application requests to Piney Rail Riders President Cinnamon Vosburg, 63 Vosburg Lane, Strattanville, PA 16258.

Economic Development Implication

PRR officers, many individual members, EDC agencies, and local, regional, and state officials support this project as an Economic Development Initiative. The 24 miles of abandoned rail corridor travels through five townships in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

“Four of the townships the PRC crosses have Open ATV riding,” Huwar said. “These four townships connect with at least a dozen other townships. Due to the 24-mile PRC and the Open Road townships, it passes through 12 other contiguous townships with Open Roads, and ATV riders could legally ride a couple of hundred miles.”

These roads connect restaurants, hotels, motels, and stores. ATV riders spend millions of dollars in pursuit of their interests.

The fact that the PA Not-For-Profit PRR has grown from a 10-member organization committee to now having over 519 Family memberships with an excess of 1,300 individual memberships in less than five years indicates this region’s outdoor recreation tourism potential.

More information is available on ridethepine.org.

