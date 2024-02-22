 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police: Icy Roadway Causes Vehicle to Slam Head-On Into Tree Along Route 66

Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two women avoided injury after their vehicle crashed head-on into a tree in Forest County.

According to a report released on Wednesday by Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 24-year-old Michelle M. Simons, of Erin, NY, lost control of a 2012 Dodge Journey, which began sliding out of control on the icy roadway.

Simons’ vehicle crossed the northbound lane and struck a tree head-on.

Simons and her passenger—26-year-old Tabitha M. Farmer, of Elmira, NY—were not injured.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by East Main Towing.

According to police, Simons was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.