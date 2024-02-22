Police: Icy Roadway Causes Vehicle to Slam Head-On Into Tree Along Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two women avoided injury after their vehicle crashed head-on into a tree in Forest County.

According to a report released on Wednesday by Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, on State Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 24-year-old Michelle M. Simons, of Erin, NY, lost control of a 2012 Dodge Journey, which began sliding out of control on the icy roadway.

Simons’ vehicle crossed the northbound lane and struck a tree head-on.

Simons and her passenger—26-year-old Tabitha M. Farmer, of Elmira, NY—were not injured.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by East Main Towing.

According to police, Simons was charged with a traffic violation.

