Sharon T. Barr, 42, of St. Marys, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2024, following complications of pneumonia.

She was born on December 2, 1981 in Oil City, a daughter of Terry Barr of Ridgway, and Kathy Jo Thomas Barr of St. Marys.

Sharon was a graduate of Oil City High School, class of 2000.

Several years ago, she worked as the manager at the Elk County Humane Society where she was able to express her love of animals.

For the past few years, she worked as a customer service representative at CNB Bank, where she enjoyed the many friends and connections that she made there.

Sharon loved teaching classes at JAM Cycle, where she tried to make an impact on the lives of others and made many lifelong friends along the way.

In her free time, Sharon enjoyed going on Harley rides with her life partner, Shaun, a journey they also took on their first date.

She also enjoyed going camping and spending time outdoors.

More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family, her caring nature earned her the nickname “Mama Barr” among her son’s friends.

In addition to her parents, Sharon is survived by a son; Timothy (Abby Horne) Barr of St. Marys; and she was expecting the birth of her first grandchild in September.

She is also survived by a brother; Brian (Karrie) Barr of Port Charlotte, Florida; by a sister; Christina (Chris) Heeter of Oil City, and by a nephew; Benjamin, and an expected niece on the way, as well as by her life partner; Shaun Frank of St. Marys and his daughter, Harper.

She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Memorial Service for Sharon T. Barr will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Fr. Thomas More Sikora, OSB, officiating.

Family and friends will be received at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, February 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Elk County Humane Society or to JAM Cycle.

Lynch-Green Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lynchgreeenfuneralhome.com

