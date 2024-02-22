A High Note for Brookville: High School Concert Band Invited to Perform at PMEA Annual In-Service Conference
ERIE, Pa. — The Brookville High School Concert Band received an invitation to perform at PMEA’s annual in-service conference in April.
The Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) will be hosting its Annual In-Service Conference at the Erie Bayfront Convention Center from Thursday, April 18, to Saturday, April 20, bringing a wave of innovation to music education in the state’s northwest corner.
This opportunity is monumental for the Brookville Area High School Concert Band.
“This is one of the highest honors that a music ensemble can receive in the state,” Brookville Area HS band director Kyle Grabigel said.
The conference will offer more than 75 professional development sessions, led by distinguished clinicians from across the nation, and feature performances by over 30 ensembles. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn at least 12 hours of Act 48 continuing education credits, a vital component for educators’ professional growth.
This year’s event will kick off with a keynote address by Marcia Neel on the importance of music education in the Opening General Session on Thursday morning. The day will also mark the grand opening of the Music Education Marketplace, where more than 80 companies will present services ranging from academic institutions to music retail. An innovative thirty-minute session block at the day’s end will offer attendees a unique way to engage and learn. The event continues in the evening with a concert by the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors, during which PMEA will honor educators who have completed 25 years of teaching.
Friday’s agenda is packed with breakout sessions, performances, and the debut of the PMEA Modern Band Showcase. The general session will feature NAfME President Scott Sheehan and Dr. Tim Lautzenheiser discussing how to build a culture of excellence.
The conference will also offer sessions tailored to elementary and general music teachers.
PMEA Conference Program Chair and Venango County native, Martha Heise is spearheading the event.
Other area participating bands include the Curwensville Area Select Choir, the Butler Rock Orchestra, the IUP Jazz Ensemble, the Armstrong River Hawks Taiko, and the Grove City College Touring Choir.
A full schedule of 2024 PMEA Conference events can be found here.
