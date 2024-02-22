Coach Mike Brown to be Featured on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show Tonight Live from North Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion boys head basketball coach Mike Brown will be tonight’s guest on a special edition of the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.

Tonight’s episode will be streamed live from North Clarion High School prior to EYT’s broadcast of the Clarion vs. North Clarion girls’ District 9 playoff game. The show will be hosted by Owen Krepps and Lexis Twentier.

Brown served as a coach for Redbank Valley basketball, football and baseball for several years before becoming the manager of Clarion University’s baseball team. He then transitioned back to the hardwood, serving as an assistant coach under Keystone’s Greg Heath prior to taking his current role as North Clarion’s head coach.

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show provides viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It has become a weekly fixture, typically airing each Thursday, featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.

Tune in at 5:15 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.

