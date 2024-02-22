Dr. Garrow, CEO of Primary Health Network, Meets With President Biden
SHARON, Pa (EYT) – Primary Health Network is honored to share it was among the esteemed group of first responders and other stakeholders who met with President Biden during his recent visit to Darlington, Pennsylvania, in the aftermath of the tragic train derailment affecting the community.
(Pictured above: Dr. Garrow shakes hands with President Joe Biden)
Dr. George Garrow, Chief Executive Officer of Primary Health Network, represented the organization and had the honor of accepting President Biden’s thanks on behalf of the dedicated clinical and administrative staff who played pivotal roles in the relief efforts following the crisis.
Dr. Garrow conveyed his deep appreciation, emphasizing the collaborative nature of their response to the train derailment. “I am profoundly honored to have met with President Biden, on behalf of Primary Health Network. Our response to the train derailment was a joint effort, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation to all clinical and administrative staff who participated and helped in various capacities. Their commitment to serving our communities in times of need truly embodies the values of our organization,” Garrow remarked.
Primary Health Network remains committed to supporting the Darlington community and will continue to provide essential healthcare services to those affected. In addition to its commitment to providing essential healthcare services, Primary Health Network underscores its dedication to addressing environmental hazards affecting community health. The organization recognizes the importance of proactively addressing such challenges to safeguard the well-being of individuals and families in Darlington and beyond. Through ongoing initiatives focused on environmental health awareness, education, and advocacy, Primary Health Network aims to enhance resilience and promote sustainable solutions for a healthier community.
For more information about Primary Health Network and its services, please visit, please visit primary-health.net.
About Primary Health Network:
Primary Health Network, Pennsylvania’s largest community health center, is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across a wide range of medical specialties. With a team of dedicated providers and staff, Primary Health Network offers comprehensive services aimed at promoting overall well-being and empowering patients to lead healthy lives. Last year, Primary Health Network reached over 75,000 patients in 16 counties in Pennsylvania and one county in Ohio. Primary Health Network participates in most managed care plans, processes most insurances, and offers a Sliding Fee Discount to eligible patients.
