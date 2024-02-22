 

‘Great American Spit Out’ Event Set for February 23

Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

sting-free-snuff-gb9f7b94e9_1920 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging tobacco users to commit or recommit to healthy, smoke-free lives by participating in the Tobacco Resistance Unit’s Annual Great American Spit Out® event on Thursday, February 23.

Unfortunately, the myths concerning smokeless tobacco are still in existence, giving tobacco users false hope. This is a great time to step up to the challenge of quitting smokeless tobacco.

Chewing smokeless tobacco contains 28 carcinogens (cancer-causing agents). The most harmful carcinogens are tobacco–specific nitrosamines. However, it is the nicotine in these products that causes the addiction. Nicotine absorption in smokeless tobacco products is 3 to 4 times that of smoking tobacco products and its slow absorption allows for a longer length of stay in the bloodstream.

Tobacco (cigarettes, smokeless, and vaporized) is included in drugs first and most commonly abused by youth. The higher prevalence and earlier initiation of use makes monitoring these drugs useful when observing at-risk students for progression from experimentation to social use, to addiction to nicotine and other substances.

According to the PAYS data in 2021, tobacco (including vaping, cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco) was the second most commonly used drug among adolescents. From 2019 to 2021 the number of students reporting smokeless tobacco use has decreased. Because these drugs generally have more social acceptability, the use may normalize the larger idea of drug use as acceptable. Another potential risk is their use may “prime” the brain for addiction to other substances.

Clarion County Students Reporting Smokeless Tobacco Use in the Past 30 Days:

For assistance quitting:

Clarion County Resources-

  • CenClear 814-226-4171
  • Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission 814-226-6350

Other Resources-


