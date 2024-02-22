SPONSORED: Regenerative Medicine Plantar Fasciitis Services Available at Regen Rx
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – At Regen Rx (formerly Spine & Extremities Center) they feel the best way to alleviate the pain and disability of plantar fasciitis is to stimulate the regeneration and strengthening of the plantar fascia through a structured, targeted program.
They also have found added success in certain patients by addressing other co-existing disorders in the soft tissues and nerves around the ankle and abnormalities in the lower extremity musculature that they can address and then even further reduce the chance of recurrence.
Regen Rx provides a six-session program using non-invasive regenerative procedures with Shockwave and Class IV High Energy Musculoskeletal Medical Laser which they have used successfully in helping their patients overcome the chronic pain, dysfunction, and recurrence of this problem. They offer the option of adding a minimally invasive ultrasound-guided platelet-rich plasma injection into the program as well to further accelerate your healing and recovery. On the first visit your provider will also assess and do a diagnostic/therapeutic session on several other lower extremity structures that may contribute to pain in the heel as well as contribute to an increased risk of recurrence if not addressed.
The plantar fascia is a thick band of supportive fibrous tissue that runs along the bottom of your foot. With repetitive stress or other factors, the insertion can become diseased and inflamed causing pain in the bottom of your heel. A bone spur may form; however, the spur is not the cause of the pain and disability. Scar tissue can form when the condition is chronic. This abnormal tissue can be hypersensitive due to dysfunctional nerve fibers as well as from the chemicals released from the damaged cells which increase the perception of pain by your nervous system and result in a poor biologic environment not conducive to healing.
Commonly this condition is treated with steroid injections which can temporarily decrease inflammation, but steroids cause tissue damage especially if injected directly into tendons, ligaments, or fascia. Steroids can also atrophy the cushioning fat pad on the bottom of the heel which can worsen the condition. The steroid also does nothing to physically break up the scar tissue and adhesions. Chronic anti-inflammatory therapy with NSAIDs also can weaken tissue over time by blocking the chemicals responsible for healing. Because steroids and NSAIDs do not promote healing, the plantar fascia remains diseased, dysfunctional, painful, and in some cases, partially torn. Recurrences are therefore common.
Their Shockwave device uses non-invasive focused acoustic pulse waves directed at the diseased tissue to decrease pain and stimulate the healing process. This breaks up the chronic hypersensitive, diseased scar tissue. The body then can resorb and remove it. The pulsed energy vigorously stimulates the formation of healthy collagen, new blood vessels, and other supporting soft tissues to regenerate the plantar fascia insertion into a healthy, organized structure able to absorb the wear and tear of daily life. During Shockwave treatment, you will feel a dull, deep ache as the pulse targets the pain-generating tissue. The settings of the Shockwave machine will be adjusted to your comfort.
Class IV High Energy Musculoskeletal Laser is used in combination with Shockwave to accelerate healing, improve oxygen delivery, stimulate the formation of new blood vessels, and decrease inflammation. The medical laser application is painless, and typically patients only feel a very soothing, relaxing heat in the area as the laser infuses healing energy.
Your provider will assess your lower extremity and several areas that can have abnormalities causing nerve irritation which can also contribute to heel pain. Tight calf muscles can increase the load-bearing strain on the plantar fascia and they can use their HEIT device or Radial Pulse Therapy to break up adhesions and loosen up the tight calf muscles to allow for normal biomechanical forces on the foot.
Patients typically experience significant improvement during the treatment program even after the first session. The healing will continue for several months after you end your treatment as your body regenerates the plantar fascia into the strong, durable tensile band it was designed to be with maximum results at about 8-12 weeks.
In consultation with Dr. Barrett, patients can also include a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to further help regenerate the plantar fascia. An ultrasound-guided injection of PRP also uses the injection needle to fenestrate the fascia which allows the PRP as well as fresh blood to infiltrate deep into the diseased tissue, allowing healing from the inside out as tissue like the plantar fascia does not have an internal blood supply and relies on diffusion of oxygen and nutrients from adjacent tissue. Dr. Barrett uses ultrasound guidance to precisely inject the platelets directly into the fascia in an area otherwise deprived of this essential healing component. This may be a good option for patients who may have more scar tissue, such as those who have had previous steroid shots or those who have partial tears or a markedly thickened, diseased plantar fascia shown by MRI or ultrasound.
NON-INVASIVE REGENERATIVE MEDICINE PROGRAM PRICING OPTIONS:
$645 – $795
Includes 6 sessions of Shockwave & Class IV Medical Laser Therapy. High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) may be incorporated based on your condition.
PLATELET-RICH PLASMA (PRP) PRICING OPTIONS:
$795
3 sessions of Shockwave & Class IV Musculoskeletal Laser Therapy + 1 Ultrasound-guided PRP Injection
$395
A single PRP injection added to a 6-session program ($100 off)
Patients in any of their musculoskeletal programs receive 25% off a Performance & Recovery IV Infusion or IM injection to further aid in the reduction of whole-body inflammation and enhance overall metabolic health improving their potential for the best result.
These cutting-edge medical devices are within the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine and are not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare.
Regen Rx offers multiple non-invasive regenerative medicine procedures and minimally invasive ultrasound-guided PRP injections to help with a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.
