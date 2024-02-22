WATCH – Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops: DuBois Central Catholic vs. Clarion (District 9 Boys Class 1A Playoffs)
Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Join Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier as the Cardinals of DuBois Central Catholic take on the Bobcats of Clarion Area in Clarion, Pa.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.