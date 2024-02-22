District 9 Basketball Playoffs: Catch All of the Action Live on EYT Sports

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops continues as the 2024 District 9 high school basketball playoffs have arrived and exploreClarion.com has you covered with multiple live broadcasts.

It’s crunch time as both girls and boys basketball teams from across the region have their eyes set on a District 9 championship.

EYT’s broadcasts for the District 9 playoffs will begin on Wednesday as DuBois Central Catholic takes on Clarion at Clarion High School.

With the playoffs ongoing, the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show will be streamed live from North Clarion High School this Thursday with special guest Mike Brown, the head coach of North Clarion boys basketball.

The sports show will end just in time for the start of 1A girls basketball action between North Clarion and Clarion.

Our final playoff broadcast of the week will be on Friday at Clarion-Limestone High School as C-L plays Ridgway in 2A boys’ basketball action.

Several other playoff games, as well as championship games on “Super Saturday” from Tippin Gymnasium, will also be streamed by EYT.

All broadcasts will be available on exploreClarion YouTube channel.

EYT Broadcast Breakdown

Wednesday, February 21: Class 1A Boys Basketball DuBois Central Catholic (6) at Clarion (3) – 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, February 22: Main Street Sports Show with special guest Mike Brown – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 22: Class 1A Girls Basketball Clarion (5) at North Clarion (4) – 6:45 p.m.

Friday, February 23: Class 2A Boys Basketball Ridgway (5) at Clarion-Limestone (4) – 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27: Boys Semifinal Games at Clarion University – TBD.

Wednesday, February 28: 1A Girls Semifinal Games at Clarion University – TBD.

Saturday, March 2: Championship Games at Clarion University- TBD.

