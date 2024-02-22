State Police Calls: Local Man Loses Nearly $2K in Debit Card Theft

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Local Man Loses Nearly $2K in Debit Card Theft

According to a release issued on February 19, Clarion-based State Police received a report of theft in Paint Township, Clarion County,

Police say multiple fraudulent charges were made on the victim’s debit card between August 22, 2023, and January 27, 2024.

The total amount of stolen funds is $1,931.20.

The victim is a 73-year-old Shippenville man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Snow-Covered Roadway Plays Role in Route 66 Crash

PSP Marienville responded to a non-reportable crash near Chapel Road and State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, February 17.

Police say the operator of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu related she was traveling north on Route 66 when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road.

The vehicle struck a stop sign off before crossing Chapel Road and colliding with an embankment.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

