 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Local Man Loses Nearly $2K in Debit Card Theft

Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Local Man Loses Nearly $2K in Debit Card Theft

According to a release issued on February 19, Clarion-based State Police received a report of theft in Paint Township, Clarion County,

Police say multiple fraudulent charges were made on the victim’s debit card between August 22, 2023, and January 27, 2024.

The total amount of stolen funds is $1,931.20.

The victim is a 73-year-old Shippenville man.

This investigation is ongoing.

Snow-Covered Roadway Plays Role in Route 66 Crash

PSP Marienville responded to a non-reportable crash near Chapel Road and State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, February 17.

Police say the operator of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu related she was traveling north on Route 66 when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered road.

The vehicle struck a stop sign off before crossing Chapel Road and colliding with an embankment.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained minor damage.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.