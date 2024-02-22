Sunlight Distracts Driver Prior to Three-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Corsica

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police responded to a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash that took place in Corsica on Wednesday morning.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:23 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21, along Interstate 80 in Union Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 51-year-old Shawn J. Jennings, of Dunmore, was distracted by the sunlight while driving east in her 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.

Jennings did not see two TMA crash trucks that were in the left lane as a precaution for workers ahead of them who were setting up a work zone, police said.

Jennings’ pickup crashed into the rear end of a TMA crash truck, operated by 29-year-old Cheyenne L. Sabo, of Windber.

Sabo’s truck subsequently impacted the rear of the other TMA crash truck, occupied by 38-year-old Jason L. Miller, of Warren.

No injuries were reported, and all occupants were using a seat belt.

Jennings’ pickup and Sabo’s truck sustained disabling damage and were removed from the scene by Bricen Towing and Leadbetter Towing, respectively.

Miller’s truck sustained “very minor damage,” and was fully functional.

According to police, Jennings was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Pine Creek Township Fire Company and PennDOT.

